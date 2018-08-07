“There were some obstacles and some roadblocks that were in his way,” said Illinois wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker. “He dealt with some tough situations and some difficult competitions that were placed in his way as barriers before.”

Struggling to find his role with the Illini, Mays announced on Dec. 2, 2017, that he planned to transfer from the program.

Senior wide receiver Sam Mays played in only seven games last season and failed to record a reception. After his junior season, Mays’ career stats included only 20 receptions for 232-yards and two touchdowns.

Saying there were roster changes this offseason for the Illinois football team is a little bit of an understatement. 16 total players transferred out, but at one point it could’ve been 17.

Mays consoled his family during this time to help with his decision and had several people reach out to him in the process. He had Illinois head coach Lovie Smith contact him and the two talked about his future. The same goes for Hayes-Stoker when he spoke to him.

It was after this conversation that Hayes-Stoker felt Mays’ mind was made up about where he was playing football next season.

“The decision I don’t think was that hard after we talked,” Hayes-Stoker said. “I laid out in front of him kind of what I though the plan for him would be. Said, ‘look, some circumstances here have changed now, I think you’ll have an opportunity.’ He saw that.”

For Mays, there was a little bit more to returning to Illinois than just changes being made to the program.

“I’ve been here three years already, so it’s about finishing unfinished business,” Mays said. “I talked it over with my family and staying here was the best decision for me and I’m looking to contribute to the team this year.”

Unlike previous years, it’s looking like Mays will have an opportunity, under offensive coordinator Rod Smith, to become a consistent starter at wide-out this upcoming season. Through four days of training camp, Mays has received most of his reps with the first-string offense.

Smith has been impressed from what he’s seen from Mays so far this training camp.

“We need Sam to come in here and do what he’s been doing. He’s been making some tremendous catches and being one of those outside receivers that we can rely on,” Smith said. “Whether he’s a starter or a guy in the rotation, that’ll remain to be seen, but right now he’s playing himself into a position, hopefully he’ll keep making plays. It’s hard to take a guy off the field like that.”

After six months of Smith and the implementation of his spread offense, Mays feels he’s starting to get comfortable with the playbook. The focus of the summer was to get a basic understanding of the offense and now Mays and the receivers can work on preparing different passing concepts based on coverages.

He also knows his size and frame fits what Smith is looking to do in this offense.

With a standing height of 6-foot-4, Mays brings a different skill-set to a receiving corps comprised of senior and sophomore receivers Mike Dudek and Ricky Smalling who are 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1.

Mays feels like he can be that go-up-and-get-it type receiver and a red-zone threat like most receivers of his height are associated with.

“I definitely take pride in my size and using it to my advantage in my game,” Mays said. “I definitely look to play big and try to go up for that ball every time.”

Mays’ focus, however, is putting previous seasons behind him and focusing on the opportunity he has now.

“We all go through trials like that. You just can’t keep your head down,” Mays said. “When an opportunity comes knocking at the door, you got to come answering and that’s what I’m trying to do right now and keep playing hard.”