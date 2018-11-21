Ticker
basketball

Maui: Illini face Xavier after loss on Tuesday

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
After a battle against Gonzaga that went down to the wire, the Illini looked like they may be taking a step forward. There were positive vibes and it was starting to feel like they may be a surprise team. Alas, Tuesday came and the Illini looked as bad as they have looked in the Brad Underwood era in an 84-68 rout at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Illini actually led 41-34 before former Illinois recruiting target Talen Horton-Tucker decided to dominate the action, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. The Illini got 15 from Trent Frazier, 13 from Ayo Dosunmu, and 11 apiece from Alan Griffin and Aaron Jordan as they fell to 1-3 and try to salvage a win against Xavier today.

E4bwdax8a58fvo6vdyzx
Andres Feliz #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini takes a shot under the basket as he is defended by Tyrese Hailburton #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 20, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
{{ article.author_name }}