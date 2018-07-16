Mailbag: Josh Helmoldt on Isaiah Williams ranking & more
Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmoldt answers questions from Orange and Blue News subscribers in the latest edition of the mailbag.
Helmoldt discusses whether commit Isaiah Williams will remain in the Rivals100, where Illinois stands with several top targets, and more.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news