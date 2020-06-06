CHAMPAIGN – He’s been around the block and lived life as an African-American man who grew up in Texas.

When asked about the racism in America, Illini football coach Lovie Smith knows one thing. You can talk the talk, but it’s more to walk the walk. As a long list of college and professional coaches put out edited statements through their press intermediaries, Lovie made it a point to make sure that’s just the first step in the long process of creating racial equality in a country that’s been battling the problem for three or four centuries.

It’s time for a change, but it’s going to take more than lip service to get the heavy lifting done.

“A lot of life experiences have prepared me for this moment,’’ Smith said during an interview with NBC Sports Network’s Mike Tirico. “I’m a 62-year-old black man from the South in a bi-racial marriage. MaryAnne and I have seen an awful lot. As we look right now at what’s going on, I’ve been asked a lot of times, ‘Lovie, can you give me a statement?’ It’s so much more than that.

“A few things we need to acknowledge, and we can’t go farther until we do this. Systemic racism exists in our world. We have to acknowledge this before we can go any farther. I’ve seen it. It’s one thing to identify the problem, then it’s how we change the problem.’’