CHAMPAIGN – There’s a group of players headed to campus that could make a difference.

By targeting prospects in St. Louis and hiring a former prep coaching whiz to solidify the relationships there, then working areas of Texas and Florida to overcome the hesitance of a weak instate class to go with the Illini, coach Lovie Smith produced a class high on quality but short on the quantity it takes to build the depth need to play major college football.

Yet when there was a chance to build some excitement from the hiring of Rod Smith as offensive coordinator and the improvement on that side of the ball last fall, this has the look of a fumble.

With a big basketball upset the previous night, the fan base felt the jolt of energy. Then Lovie was Lovie, putting a chill on it.

By taking off the interim tag and promoting his son, Miles, to linebackers coach, Lovie effectively reminded everyone Illinois does it the hard way. Instead of hiring from outside the program and bringing an assistant to town with a phone book full of recruiting contacts, Lovie chose to promote his inexperienced son.

For a unit ranked No. 127 nationally (out of 129) a year ago in total defense and No. 123 in scoring defense, Illinois went with nepotism.

“I’m the obvious reference, and I know him as well as anybody,’’ Lovie said during the signing day press conference Wednesday. “I know what I’m looking for. When somebody knows there’s no such thing as coach’s hours, you can talk football forever.’’