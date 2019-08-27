There’s some excitement growing around this program because of a maturing roster, a capable offensive coordinator who knows how to move them around and improved facilities. But there’s also a deadline on the horizon. This year is all about showing progress, and the only way to do that is to run through this weakling non-conference schedule with a 3-0 record, then get two or more wins in the Big Ten Conference.

Yet as Illinois prepares to play host Akron in the season opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., Big Ten Network), it’s just the first date in a non-conference portion of the season that’s filled with cupcakes. Of course, the Illini better brush up and win these games, because a loss in the first three weeks of the season might be too much to overcome.

Besides padding the chances for coach Lovie Smith to secure a great start to the season, it’s also the opportunity that might just hit at the right time with a program that’s attempting to get to the starting line for years.

CHAMPAIGN – These are the kind of baby steps the Illini could use to get to more important things.

While these non-conference dates should allow quarterback Brandon Peters to work his way back into game shape and quite possibly allow an Illini defense under the microscope to build some depth against the bottom of the barrel, there’s a risk and reward to it.

There’s no other way to look at it. The debate from Lovie’s corner wouldn’t realistically be able to handle a loss to Akron, a rebuilding program heading into the season with a first-year coach moving up from FCS. Even the major-league Illini apologists couldn’t overcome a loss to Connecticut, considering the Huskies are considered the worst team in major-college football. Then there’s the date with Eastern Michigan, the second game against a MAC opponent in three weeks.

There’s the prerequisite upset alert. A year ago, Akron defeated Northwestern, and Eastern Michigan held off Purdue on a rainy day in West Lafayette.

The Illini’s non-conference stretch is considered the weakest among Big Ten Conference teams by one website, although there’s reason to believe Indiana’s three games outside the league (Ball State in Indy, Connecticut at home and FCS Eastern Illinois) are even more of a cakewalk. And this isn’t the first time a power five conference team tried to climb that ladder by avoiding a real game.

In fact, congratulations should go to the Illini, who always seemed to schedule home-and-home series with teams only to see them bulk up by the time Illinois played them. This time, it didn’t happen. So while nine Big Ten teams play a game against a team from a Power 5 conference opponent, it’s OK to enjoy these three games where the Illini will be favored. Just realize it comes with as much risk as reward.

With these three gimmes plus a home game against Rutgers, the Illini get four gifts. So without five or six wins, it’s hard to spin the season into progress. Therefore, these four easy games (three non-cons, plus the Rutgers game) are critical to the success of Lovie and his boss, Josh Whitman.

“First game of the season, you don't know what to expect,’’ Lovie said. “You have to cover a lot of things. Coach (Tom) Arth and his staff came from Tennessee-Chattanooga. Did some good things there. We're expecting a wide-open offense to come at us. Think they have seven offensive starters returning and a couple on defense. Last year they beat the team up north, our rival up north in the purple. They also played Iowa State hard. That's what we're expecting.’’

While there’s the underlying tone that these games can’t be messed up, the Illini head into the season with a roster coming of age after playing freshmen two years ago and hitting the transfer portal hard in the offseason.

Illinois set school records for the numbers of freshmen that played two years ago. That should turn into dividends this fall. Where the Illini were the weakest, Illinois searched for impact transfers.

One of them is Peters, who earned the job by beating out two redshirt freshmen and a true freshman. Illinois was the only Power 5 program to reach out to him, and his final choices appeared to be between the Illini and two MAC teams. Peters didn’t make it out of the season at Michigan without injury, so it’s important to determine a No. 2 quarterback. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith already has his choice.

From his way of talking this week, it sounds like he’s going with Matt Robinson over Isaiah Williams. Robinson’s numbers were close to AJ Bush, who started for the Illini last season. Meanwhile, Williams was banged up in preseason camp, and it hampered his throwing, Smith said. But Rod Smith has other priorities than getting a No. 2 some game experience.

“You know what? I want to win,’’ he said. “This first game is always a little nerve-ending because it’s your first game and you don’t know exactly who you really are until you actually get out there and get the live bullets going. And then on top of that, you add a team like Akron that has a new staff, a new scheme, a lot of new players, so there’s a ton of unknown here.

“It’s an uneasy first game for us, in my opinion. But at the same time, I think our kids will be well-prepared.’’

As for that defense, there’s basically no way to go but up. Even the sign in the locker room – the number 128 on the board – reminded everyone the Illini were two spots from the bottom in total defense a year ago.

“The defense has to own what’s happened here for the last few years,’’ Lovie said.

Are you ready for some football? Well, the Illini need to own these three non-conference games and the date with Rutgers, because four wins is just the starting point from where Illinois can try to spin any kind of progress.



