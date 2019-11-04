Linebackers, senior class lead Illinois resurgence
CHAMPAIGN – Illini junior linebacker Jake Hansen received some good news Monday. Hansen made a name for himself by leading the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranking second in the country wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news