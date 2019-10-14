Edwards was recently in Champaign to check out an Illinois game at Memorial Stadium. Orange and Blue News caught up with Edwards to get the latest.

Edwards was at Memorial Stadium for an unofficial visit when Illinois took on Nebraska in week 4, his first trip to the school.

One of the highlights was a tour of the new Smith Football Performance Center that opened this summer.

"It was a fun day and I appreciated them having me down," Reese said. "We took a look at all of the new facilities that they put in. It was my first time being there, so it was great."

Sacred-Heart Griffin is coming off of 68-32 win over Decatur Eisenhower on Friday. Edwards is a key cog in the Cyclones defense, playing multiple positions. He's a hybrid type of player who can play in the back 7 or rush the quarterback.

"My coaches are moving me around", Edwards said. "I’m a bigger strong safety that will be an outside linebacker and edge rusher in college."

A two sport athlete at SHG, Edwards also competes for the wrestling team. Though he's yet to pick up an offer, Edwards is getting interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Boston College, and Temple, among others.

Illinois is just starting to get involved. Edwards said he grew up an Illini fan, so he's excited to be recruited by the school.

"The relationship is kind of forming," he said about Illinois. "I’ve been going to games since I was a little guy and used to go to all of the kid camps when Coach Zook was the head coach."

Edwards said he's been tracking the team this season, and he's a fan of one particular player on the Illini defense.

"I love watching Jake Hansen play," he said.