St. Louis (MO) Trinity Catholic inside linebacker Shammond Cooper’s offer list includes a total of 26 schools, and he trimmed that list down to 10 this afternoon on his birthday.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound three-star prospect included Illinois, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas A&M

“Everyone on the list just shows me the most love as of right now,” Cooper said.

Illinois is a school that has been after Cooper since the beginning of his recruitment, and he discussed specifically why they made the cut.

“The first thing that sticks out to me about Illinois is the family atmosphere there,” Cooper said. “And also the familiarity of the program and how comfortable I am there sticks out to me.”