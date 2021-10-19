Kofi Cockburn: "I want to be the best to leave Illinois basketball"
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn cares about his legacy. It’s one of the reasons that he decided to come back to Illinois for a junior season in Urbana-Champaign after an extended flirt with the NBA D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news