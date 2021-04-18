OrangeandBlueNews - Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft

Illinois center and consensus second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media that he declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

"I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to walk this journey and build all these wonderful relationships and memories that will last a lifetime," Cockburn said. "Thank you to my coaches, mentors and family for always offering me the love, guidance and wisdom needed to cross every obstacle that came my way, for them, I am truly grateful. To my team, you have helped in making me the man I am today in so many ways, no matter how many challenges came, we looked for one another and I am proud to call you my brothers. Illini nation, I can't even begin to express how happy I am to be an Illini, you guys were not allowed to attend most of the games but your love was felt throughout the entire season. You guys provided ultimate support and I have no regrets from choosing you. Basketball took me places that I wouldn't dare dream of as a boy, it taught me lessons in life. The NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am ready to go to the next level and see what's in store for me. This journey is really special to me and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here."