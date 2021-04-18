OrangeandBlueNews - Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft

Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft
Illinois center and consensus second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media that he declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
"I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to walk this journey and build all these wonderful relationships and memories that will last a lifetime," Cockburn said. "Thank you to my coaches, mentors and family for always offering me the love, guidance and wisdom needed to cross every obstacle that came my way, for them, I am truly grateful. To my team, you have helped in making me the man I am today in so many ways, no matter how many challenges came, we looked for one another and I am proud to call you my brothers. Illini nation, I can't even begin to express how happy I am to be an Illini, you guys were not allowed to attend most of the games but your love was felt throughout the entire season. You guys provided ultimate support and I have no regrets from choosing you. Basketball took me places that I wouldn't dare dream of as a boy, it taught me lessons in life. The NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am ready to go to the next level and see what's in store for me. This journey is really special to me and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here."
In two seasons with Illinois, Cockburn averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Cockburn helped lead the Illini to their first NCAA Tournament since 2013, and first one seed since 2005. Despite being a dominant force in the paint in 2020-21 making over 76 percent of his field-goal attempts at the rim, Cockburn is not a consensus NBA Draft pick. Of major NBA Draft experts, only Sam Vecenie of the Athletic has Cockburn in his NBA Draft as a late second-round pick.
Cockburn is expected to go through the NBA Draft process to gather more information about his NBA possibilities. The NBA has announced an early entry withdrawal date for the NBA Draft of July 19 with the Draft set to be held on July 29.
“I think he’s trying to figure out and gather as much information as he can and see what the new set of data that people have with another 31 games under his belt, how it plays out,” Underwood said. “Beyond that, it’s just kind of a wait-and-see mode.”
Should Cockburn remain in the NBA Draft, Illinois added depth to their frontcourt with the addition of Florida transfer Omar Payne. Payne played in a rotational role for the Gators in his two seasons in Gainsville where he averaged 3.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes a game. Cockburn is the third Illini to enter the NBA Draft this season joining expected first-round pick Ayo Dosunmu and expected overseas talent Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Illinois did get senior Trent Frazier to return for a fifth season on Saturday to take advantage of a fifth year of eligibility with the NCAA's free year of eligibility.