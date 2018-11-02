“Just the way we prepare ourselves every day. We got young guys like Tevian Jones here and the rest of his class… We’ve done a great job establishing our culture from last year. These guys come in here between classes and they watch film, they ask for more information in terms of the offense and defense. All that stuff is great.”

“It’s night and day in terms of our mindset,” Nichols added. “How we go about every day comparing and the knowledge that these guys have about what we do.

Along with welcoming in Illinois Wesleyan for an exhibition game, Friday, Nov. 2, the Illini are bringing in a different mindset this season compared to last.

Champaign – Illinois basketball returns to the State Farm Center on Friday to kickoff Year Two of the Brad Underwood era.

It’s not only the preparation that sets this year’s team apart from others, but it’s the added comradery between the players that’s really changed. The group is closer than any other that senior forward Aaron Jordan has been on.

“It starts with the locker room. Like I said before this is the first team I’ve been with where the guys are really together,” Jordan said. “All that adversity outside is there, but we’re not letting that seep into us.”

For Underwood, this change of mentality can be attributed to the added leadership to the team, something that was lacking a year ago.

When it comes, it comes at an “influx”, and along with it, a swagger that’s given the team a confidence that excites Underwood, but still needs to be proven and earned on the court.

Providing Underwood with the leadership he requests has been Jordan. A type of leadership that one day gets him called “grandpa” from guard Da’Monte Williams, and another day makes him the poster-child of Illinois basketball, according to Underwood.

Jordan has progressed into this leadership role, giving another voice to a young team that’s adjusting to an entire new style of play.

“Really just talking to them a lot,” Jordan said. “Pulling them aside, telling them ‘hey do it this way, or this is what coach is looking for.’ Getting in their ear and giving them another voice, another voice that isn’t necessarily a coach, but another player that’s with them often.”

Underwood is going to be relying on the experience of players like Jordan and Nichols tomorrow night against Wesleyan, an older team comprised of numerous juniors and seniors. While it is a Division III program, Underwood said experience is a factor in these games.

Jordan’s just ready to play against someone that isn’t wearing the same jersey as him.

“It’s about time,” Jordan joked. “I love playing against these guys, but you love to see different color jerseys out there, different opponents, different schemes and overall just how competitive we. It’s exciting.”

Last year, this exhibition game didn’t go in favor of Illinois, falling to Eastern Illinois in a disappointing manner that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. For Nichols, winning the game is obviously important, but setting a standard for the rest of the season is higher on his list.

“This game is more about us than anything,” Nichols said. “How we set the standard of preparing for our opponent moving forward and executing to the best of our abilities.”

Underwood couldn’t narrow down one specific detail he’s looking for out of his team, Friday. He’s just excited for his team to have a chance to get back to playing basketball in the State Farm Center.

“That’s why they came here is to play in this building and play in front of our fans and so I’m excited about that,” Underwood said. “I look for everything. I’m curious to see how they play under the lights and in front of fans… I get it. They’re going to be nervous. There’s going to be jitters and they’re probably be some for the veterans as well. It’s good to get that out of the way and will be maybe the most important thing that happens tomorrow.”