basketball

King Kofi is back! All-American center Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois

Jeff Karzen • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Are we having fun yet?

In an offseason unlike any other, the Illini basketball program received a major jolt on Friday when star center Kofi Cockburn announced on social media that he is returning to Champaign for his junior season.

The decision is a season-changer for Illinois, who will now be ranked top 15 in preseason polls, if not higher.

Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini huddle up in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
