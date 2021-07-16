King Kofi is back! All-American center Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois
Are we having fun yet?
In an offseason unlike any other, the Illini basketball program received a major jolt on Friday when star center Kofi Cockburn announced on social media that he is returning to Champaign for his junior season.
The decision is a season-changer for Illinois, who will now be ranked top 15 in preseason polls, if not higher.
