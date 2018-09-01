Lovie Smith: "It's always about the finish"
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – They stunk it up in the first half. The Illini knew it. The coaches knew it. Yet the fans were there to also remind Illinois as it left the Memorial Stadium turf down 14 points at halft...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news