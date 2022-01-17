TE Luke Ford back for a senior season

Illinois tight end Luke Ford announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would return to Illinois for a senior season in 2022. It will be Ford's fourth season at Illinois and fifth season in college football after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

“Thank you, Illini fans, for all the love and support since the day I got here,” Ford said in a video posted to Twitter. “Coming home, you guys are the reason this place feels like home. Thank you to my coaches for giving a small-town kid a chance. Thank you for always believing in me. With that being said, I’ll be declaring for one more year at Illinois.