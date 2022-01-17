TE Luke Ford back for a senior season
Illinois tight end Luke Ford announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would return to Illinois for a senior season in 2022. It will be Ford's fourth season at Illinois and fifth season in college football after playing his freshman season at Georgia.
“Thank you, Illini fans, for all the love and support since the day I got here,” Ford said in a video posted to Twitter. “Coming home, you guys are the reason this place feels like home. Thank you to my coaches for giving a small-town kid a chance. Thank you for always believing in me. With that being said, I’ll be declaring for one more year at Illinois.
In 2021, Ford played in eight games and caught 15 balls for 114 yards and two touchdown catches. Despite not having the most prolific numbers in the passing game, Ford had a quality grade as a blocking tight end, and NFL teams expressed interest in Ford as a potential late-round NFL Draft pick or as an undrafted free agent.
Ford returns to an Illinois offense that will be under a new direction after the hiring of Barry Lunney Jr. this offseason. Lunney Jr. Lunney recruited and secured a commitment from Ford when he was the tight ends coach at Arkansas. Ford eventually decommitted from Arkansas and later signed with Georiga coming out of high school as a highly ranked four-star prospect.