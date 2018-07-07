2020 West Mesquite (Texas) three-star running back Ty Jordan is still at the very early stages of his recruitment, but he is already garnering a lot of Power Five interest.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back currently holds offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kansas, SMU, and Syracuse, and he is also hearing some from TCU, Texas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

“My recruitment process is going pretty well for me so far,” Jordan said. “I have been talking to Kansas and Utah a lot – growing relationships with each of the coaches getting a feel for the two schools. I have also been talking a lot with Illinois and getting a good feel for them as well.”