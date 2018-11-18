“I like the atmosphere, I like the culture; I’m really enjoying the visit so far,” Wesley said. “Fans really love the school and I like that.”

While the weather kept the fans at home, Saturday, Wesley said he still enjoyed the day.

Champaign – Chicago Curie 2020 lineman Kevo Wesley visited Illinois this past weekend and attended the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Wesley’s first impressions of the program involve the coaching staff and their goal to keep talent in-state, something that Wesley enjoyed hearing.

With him playing both sides of the ball, Wesley talked to offensive line coach Luke Butkus and defensive line coach Austin Clark on his visit. Clark told Wesley he sees him playing as an interior defensive lineman.

“He likes my athleticism and he thinks I would fit in and that they need defensive linemen,” Wesley said.

Butkus, along with Clark, likes the amount of athleticism Wesley brings to the line of scrimmage.

Wesley sees his versatility giving him flexibility toward what position he would play at Illinois.

“I feel like I can play offensive line or defensive line,” Wesley said. “Whatever helps the team win.”

Recruitment for Wesley hasn’t heated up yet as he said the he’s only gotten an offer from Southern Mississippi and mail from other schools. Wesley mentioned he hasn’t had a chance to visit Southern Mississippi, they just gave him the offer.

“I know Brett Favre went there, that’s about it,” Wesley said.

At the moment, Wesley said he doesn’t have any other unofficial visits lined up, but come his senior year and his recruitment spikes, he wants a school that takes pride in its academics as well as athletics.

“(Need to have the) Education, the major, the location,” Wesley said. “Can I play here? Am I skilled enough to play at this school? Can they help me in the long run after football? All of that stuff.”