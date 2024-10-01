Junior defensive end Blake Smythe adds Illini offer
Fast-rising 2026 defensive end Blake Smythe from Franklin (Ind.) near Indianapolis added a Big Ten offer on Tuesday from the Fighting Illini. Smyth, who also recently took a gameday visit to Illino...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news