JUCO defensive tackle Anthony Shipton commits to Illinois
Fresh off of an official visit to Illinois this weekend, JUCO defensive lineman Anthony Shipton from Cerritos C.C. has committed to Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Shipton to get the lowdown on why he chose Illinois and what he will bring to the field next season.
