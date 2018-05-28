JUCO linbacker Jashua Allen adds Illinois offer
Illinois is looking for some immediate help from the JUCO ranks. The Illini extended an offer to linebacker Jashua Allen from Riverside (Calif.) City College, the third recent offer to a junior college prospect.
Allen had a break out year at Riverside after switching from offense to defense mid-season. He talks about his new offer in this update from Orange and Blue News.
