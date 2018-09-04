CHAMPAIGN – Like everyone else, Jake Hansen wondered what he could do on the Memorial Stadium turf.

The Illini sophomore linebacker jumped into a starting role prior to last season, but a season-ending knee injury sidelined him before the first snap in the opener. So the former two-star recruit from Tarpon Springs, Fla., had plenty of family and friends in the stands when Illinois opened the season Saturday against Kent State, waiting to watch Hansen play a key role in the rebuilding project.

Knowing the rehab and obstacles Hansen had already overcame, there was probably some nervousness up there in the bleachers.

“I’m sure they were, but they couldn’t have been more nervous than I was,’’ he said.

The butterflies calmed down, and Hansen showed everyone why he has a big upside in the Illini defense. He made 15 tackles and tied a school record with six tackles for a loss.

“Six officially,’’ said Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “We counted seven.’’