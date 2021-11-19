Isolated Illini coach will watch Saturday's game from the Bret Cave

“I feel bad for any piece in this house,’’ he said on a zoom call with media. “I know what I’m going to be doing on Saturday. Unfortunately, I will be self-contained.’’

Isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, Bielema utilized a plan put in place when he arrived as coach almost a year ago. But as the Illini (4-6, 3-4) prepared to face No. 19 Iowa (8-2, 5-2) in Kinnick Stadium Saturday (1 p.m., FS1), Bielema is locked down at a Champaign-Urbana area Airbnb.

Dammit. This sounds like a heaven to a college football fan. But for Illini football coach Bret Bielema, it’s a jail cell for a guy whose team needs two wins in the final two weeks of the season to gain bowl eligibility in the first season on this new job.

Hell, food is even dropped off at the door – without even calling Door Dash or any other delivery service. It just shows up!!

There are TV screens. Five of them, if the laptop counts. (These days, it does, coach.)

This isn’t how Bielema wanted to spend the day when the Illini face his alma mater, but it’s the best available for multi-million-dollar coach and the envy of Average Joe. Bielema was taking it in stride, even if he’s unsure about the technology that eats up a weekend, such as YouTube TV or Nextflix.

“I probably shouldn’t admit this,’’ he said. “I’m a 51-year-old man on this Earth, and I can’t even comprehend. I’ve never watched Netflix in my entire life. My wife is cost effective. She doesn’t allow Netflix to be on my menu. I don’t watch much but sports. There’s not a lot of variety. One option here is Sling. I didn’t even know what that was, that it meant to get TV.’’

Although he’d like to keep his whereabouts unknown to keep things pretty simple and reduce the risk of spreading the virus, Bielema hasn’t gone hungry. The Big Guy, like the rest of us, likes to eat, but there’s been no trouble keeping his belly full. So, despite his incognito status, the process has been seamless.

Call it a Man Cave or Bret Cave, just don’t call and ask for his address.

“I really don’t want any unwanted traffic, people around me or unwanted risk,’’ he said. “But there’s been a knock on the door, and people leave me food. It’s very weird.’’

Somebody tell Mrs. Bielema about tailgating on the couch. She brought him Gatorade and stuff. That’s a nice start, but man doesn’t live by electrolytes alone. A guy needs more chili, pizza and wings on a Saturday afternoon with football on the flat screen.

And about that flat screen. Bielema isn’t taking anything for granted, like a strong connection. It’s hard to imagine, but a head coach in the Big Ten Conference isn’t getting special treatment when knocked out with this virus. No locker room hookups, no special feeds. He’s working multiple screens, as he panned the camera to show during that zoom call to the outside world.

“No special links,’’ he said. “I’m not that special yet. I plan on watching it on that TV (panning to the rest of the room), or that TV, or that TV, or that TV or that TV. I want a backup plan and a backup plan to the backup plan.’’

He’s not sure about the format on gameday, whether he will just watch the broadcast, or if he will turn down the volume and listen to the Illini radio network. Either way, he’s unable to link to his coaches on the sidelines because of NCAA rules.

Sounds stupid, especially the circumstances in these COVID times.

These rules are t

ight, but Bielema wasn’t complaining.

“My greatest concern is my wife and kids,’’ Bielema said. “Thankfully, they’ve been good through this whole thing.’’

Otherwise, he’s isolated.

“When I referred to it as under quarantine, I was scolded,’’ he said. “Isolation means you’re put in a place and have to stay there. I haven’t moved other than that transition from where I was (Monday) to where I am now. I asked if I could go get my car, open the sunroof and drive around at 11 o’clock at night.’’

The answer, in a word, was, “No.’’

As for his return, “I haven’t been given an exact date. I tested negative Saturday and and positive Monday. I keep doing what they tell me to do. Hopefully, I’ll be back for Northwestern.’’

He will miss the bus trip to Iowa City. Yes, the Illini are bussing to Cedar Rapids, but Bielema will take the win/loss on his record, no questions asked. He put a system in place based on a plan he took from his time as an NFL assistant with the New York Giants.

Staffers will help in communication on the sidelines, but coordinators will essentially handle the game for each side of the ball. While this is definitely new territory for a coach in the Big Ten, Bielema concocted a plan taken from the NFL.

“I lived it through the COVID world in the pros,’’ he said. We had a plan when I was with the Giants in case something happened. When I came to college knowing in the spring it may happen, it talked to a couple Big Ten coaches and other college coaches who had gone through it.

“The NCAA is pretty clear on what the rules are on gameday itself, but how to handle it up to that moment (at kickoff) was most of those conversations.’’

On Saturday, living in the Bret Cave, Bielema will be like just about everyo other football fan. Eating, drinking and throwing the remote at the TV, or that TV, or that TV, or that TV, or that TV.