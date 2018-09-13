Illini commit Isaiah Williams: "I want to play quarterback"
CHAMPAIGN – Every kid likes the football in his hands. With St. Louis Trinity High School superstar Isaiah Williams, it makes good sense.
Ranked as the No. 5 athlete in the nation by Rivals.com among the football recruits in the class of 2019, Williams is the No. 47 recruit overall. His athleticism is off the charts. Yet, as a quarterback, he’s still developing.
So it begs the question: Does Illinois spend time developing him as a quarterback, or do the Illini get him on the field immediately where he can make plays on offense and special teams? Or do they try to do both at the same time?
