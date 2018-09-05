Evanston (Ill.) three-star running back Quade Nicholson is just a junior, but one would not be able to tell by his performance on the field so far this year.

Just two games into the season, the 6-foot, 185-pound back already has 398 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries.

“The season has gotten off to a really good start so far with us going 2-0,” Nicholson said. “I’m happy with how I have done, and the team is looking great this year. I was chosen as one of the team captains, which is something I am proud of. I really believe this team is different from the last two year I’ve played on varsity. Everyone loves each other on and off the field, and we all believe in the same common goal.”