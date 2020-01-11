News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 15:59:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illinois wins old-school battle over Rutgers

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN – Never has something so ugly been so beautiful for the Illini and coach Brad Underwood. Trailing 28-22 in the second half after missing 19 of 20 shots, the Illini rallied for a meaningfu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}