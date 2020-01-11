Illinois wins old-school battle over Rutgers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – Never has something so ugly been so beautiful for the Illini and coach Brad Underwood. Trailing 28-22 in the second half after missing 19 of 20 shots, the Illini rallied for a meaningfu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news