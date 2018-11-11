Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 16:37:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois vs. Nebraska Pro Football Focus scores

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

The Fighting Illini fell to Nebraska 54-35 on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois dropped to 4-6 on the season, 2-5 in the Big Ten.

In this report, Orange and Blue News breaks down the top 10 Illinois performers in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.

Cfno4shqb81ilnka8o7v
Running back Ra'Von Bonner #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}