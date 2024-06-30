Illinois targeting four-star wing Brandon Lee
Illinois extended an offer to Riivals150 shooting guard Brandon Lee less than a week ago, and the Illini are making him a priority in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4 wing from The Patrick School in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news