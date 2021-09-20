Illinois sticking with Brandon Peters at quarterback

“We stuck with BP. I still think it’s the right decision right there,” offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said at the weekly press conference on Monday. “To bring another guy in for that last drive, I don’t think that’s the right decision, but that’s totally up to Coach B and I agree with the decision he made.”

Instead, Bielema made the call to stick with tarter Brandon Peters. The result was a disastrous three-and-out series, including two sacks, that ended in a Blake Hayes punt from his own end zone. That set up the winning FB by the Terps as time expired.

After Friday’s heartbreaking 20-17 loss to Maryland, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that he considered putting backup quarterback Art Sitkowski in the game to run a two-minute drill with the game tied at 17.

The Illinois offense needs more from Peters than what he showed against Maryland. In his first start since the season-opener against Nebraska in which he suffered a left shoulder injury, Peters completed just 10-of-26 passes for 185 yards with no touchdowns.

His interception momentum-swinging interception inside the Maryland 20-yard line that was costly. Defensive end Isaiah Gay had just set Illinois up in the red zone, stripping the ball away from Maryland running back Peny Boone.

Besides the bad throw on the INT, Peters’ downfield vision and reading of coverages were also shaky. He showed signs of rust after playing just a few snaps in week 1.

“He missed a couple of reads,” Petersen said. “By missing a couple of reads, we left a couple of big plays out on the table that could have made a difference.”

The loss to Maryland wasn’t the first time Peters struggled in an Illini uniform. Since arriving in Champaign prior to the 2019 season, his career has been marked by inconsistent play that, at times, has seen him benched for the second-stringer.

But Bielema is giving Peters a long leash and a chance to get into a rhythm as the staring quarterback. He reiterated that confidence on Monday.

“I got a communication from Brandon Peters on Saturday that I could tell that he was putting a lot on himself,” Bielema said. “I said, ‘Listen, my friend, this is the first game we went through together that you’ve played more than the first couple of series. It’s the first end of the half, end of the game, it’s the first red area you have ever been in with us, short-yardage situation with us.’”

If there was consideration of inserting Sitkowski into the lineup against Maryland, that hasn’t carried over to Purdue game week.

During Peters’ absence, Sitkowski completed 56 percent of his passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns to just one interception. He showed promise, but he doesn’t have quite the ability to stretch the field that Petersen is looking for in his starter.

“He doesn’t have the same arm talent that BP does at getting the ball out and the velocity,” Petersen said. “So, he’s got to make sure he is super on top of his decisions and making sure the ball is coming out on time and getting the ball down the field. I’m excited about where Art’s at right now. BP is our starting quarterback. Art is our backup.”

So, there you have it. Illinois is riding with Brandon Peters, with a trip to Purdue on Saturday on tap. Sitkowski is waiting in the wings, but Petersen has confidence that Peters will bounce back.

Peters is cognitive of the fact that his play against the Terps on Saturday wasn’t good enough, and he’s looking for a bounce-back game on the road against the Boilermakers. The loss to Maryland hurts, but its time to move on, Petersen said, and he conveyed that message to his QB.

“He’s pissed at himself,” Petersen said. “That’s what I love about him. He’s a competitor, he wants to do well, he wants to succeed at every play and make the right decisions and we got to learn from that because that game is behind us now.”