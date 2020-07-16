OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois rolls out return-to-play plan for fall sports

Illinois rolls out return-to-play plan for fall sports
CHAMPAIGN – Masks required in Memorial Stadium. A limit of 20% stadium capacity with a ticketing plan where long-time ticket holders might be sitting in seats far from where they normally watch a g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news