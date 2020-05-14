This is just what the Illini and coach Lovie Smith needed to jump-start a slow start to the recruiting season.

The Illini continued to work the NCAA transfer portal, landing a commitment from Louisville safety TreSean Smith. The former three-star prospect out of Cincinnati LaSalle who originally chose the Cardinals over several Power 5 programs, including Penn State and Indiana, Smith has two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out in 2020.

“They call it the new age of linebacker,’’ said Trevor Moffitt Thursday, after he committed to Illinois on a busy day in the recruiting office. Moffitt is a speedy outside linebacker who may also play strong safety, as the Illini attempt to reload on defense. A sprinter at Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter High School, Moffitt is an unheralded two-star who clocked a 4.5 in electronic timing in the 40-yard dash, and he chose the only Power 5 offer over Appalachian State, Colorado State, UConn and Temple.

CHAMPAIGN – He might be the answer for Illini football at Will linebacker, the weakside athlete whose responsibility is covering wide-open spaces.

After an impressive win over Wisconsin, a remarkable come-from-behind rally at Michigan State and a bowl trip to California, the Illini were looking to turn the momentum from last season’s climb back toward relevancy into recruiting success. Securing two commitments Thursday is the kind of attention-grabbing day the Illini wanted to make a PR statement on the recruiting trail.

In a year when the Illini could sign 25 players to the class of 2021, they wanted a few early recruiting victories, those commitments that could turn heads and spark some enthusiasm. In recruiting, perception is reality, and there’s nothing more meaningful than a few commitments that catch the attention of other recruits.

Recruiting is all about momentum, and there was an expectation the Illini would convert the buzz from a bowl berth last season into improved recruiting. It’s already May, but the Illini are beginning to gain the traction to transform this recruiting season into an important time in Lovie tenure. If the Illini want to continue the climb, these next few months are critical.

Lovie flipped the switch, turned up the juice on recruiting and perhaps sparked something at a time when the Illini were searching for meaningful success at a time when college football is tip-toeing through unprecedented times with COVID-19, which has recruiters working virtually rather than face to face.

While the Illini still struggle to gain the respect of local, instate recruits, Illinois recruiters have been playing to their strengths by working the portal and using Lovie’s reputation as a defensive whiz.

This is no time to exhale, even as Rod Smith and Ric Flair were strutting their stuff on Twitter Thursday afternoon, because Big Ten Conference rivals have been loading up at a brisk pace.

Minnesota already has five commitments from the top 20 recruits in Illinois in this class. The Illini have three prep recruits total (plus five from the transfer portal). Meanwhile, the Gophers have 16 commitments, including 14 tree-stars. In comparison, Ohio State has 18 commitments with one five-star and 13 four-stars. Michigan has 13 commitments with five four-stars and seven three-stars.

Farther down the list, Rutgers is rebuilding under Greg Schiano, taking 13 commitments already with 10 of them three-stars. Only Northwestern (eight), Purdue (eight), Nebraska (seven), Purdue Indiana (five) and Illinois failed to reach double digits among Big Ten teams at this point in the recruiting season.

But this is the kind of day that could ignite Illini recruiting. That’s good because the clock was already ticking on an unusual recruiting season.

Life moves at warp speed these days, even in the halting challenge of this coronavirus. While Power 5 football programs are working contingency plans for the football season scheduled for this fall, the recruiting season has already hit high gear, because players are committing earlier. There are no campus visits, so there’s little reason to string this out. Combined with the NCAA’s shift to a signing day in December, the push for securing commitments is now in high gear.

For sure, there still concerns with Illini recruiting. Illinois still hasn’t built productive ties with the most powerful instate prep coaches. It’s been four years now, and Lovie hasn’t converted his time as a Chicago Bears coach into meaningful success with the local coaches and kids.

Analysts warn against leaning too much on the transfer portal. The recruiting strategy of waiting until working the transfer portal is risky business, as Rivals national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell informed us last week. If the Illini are going to build a recruiting foundation, it would start with local high school kids.

Buzz. Momentum. Juice.

Whatever the lingo you want to use, it’s the lifeblood of recruiting, and Lovie’s interest in Moffitt was all it took. He’s the best thing the Illini can sell – besides a six-win season a year ago – and perhaps Lovie understood the concept that time is fleeting. The chance of converting a bowl berth last season on the football field into a strong recruiting class in 2021 has a short shelf life, and the Illini began building from that big step taken on the field last fall.

Illini recruiting jumped back on the board Thursday by landing a prep recruit and another transfer. It was the kind of day Lovie and his staff needed to get momentum rolling again following the eye-opening results from 2019.

Let’s see if this is the beginning of something bigger with Illini recruiting, because Lovie’s program showed a heartbeat Thursday and turned some heads.