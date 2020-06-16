OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois offers top in-state 2022 guard Trey Pettigrew

Illinois offers top in-state 2022 guard Trey Pettigrew
Point guard Trey Pettigrew from Oak Park (Fenwick) is one of the top 2022 prospects in the state of Illinois. He already has a growing offer list, and he just added another. Monday was the first da...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news