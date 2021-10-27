Three-star Cal commit Curlee Thomas IV adds Illini offer
Illinois looked to the Lone Star state for its latest 2022 recruiting target, extending an offer to three-star defensive end Curlee Thomas IV from Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic. Thomas is curre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news