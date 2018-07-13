Illinois offers Rivals150 guard Donovan Williams
Illinois coach Brad Underwood extended an offer to four-star shooting guard Donovan Williams from Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins.
The Illini staff watched Williams in action at the Nike Peach Jam running with Houston Hoops.
Basketball analyst Brad Sturdy caught up with Williams to talk about his new offer and update his recruitment.
