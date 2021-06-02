Illinois offers in-state wide receiver Jalil Martin

Orange and Blue News spoke to Martin about his trip to Champaign and the new offer from the Fighting Illini.

Three-star wide receiver Jalil Martin from Chicago Kenwood was on the Illinois campus on Wednesday, and he left with a scholarship offer.

The offer from the Illini came after Martin was on campus in Champaign for an unofficial visit and personal workout with the Illini staff.

The scholarship offer came from head coach Bret Bielema after the visit, and it's a big one for Martin.

"It felt great to be offered by my home-state school," Martin said. "It's a dream being able to play at home. It's really exciting, especially hearing it from Coach Bielema."

The Illini join a handful of other Power 5 schools in offering Martin, including Michigan State, Colorado, Tennessee, Washington State, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.

During his visit, Martin said he got the full tour. What stood out the most was the Illini coaching staff, he said.

"It went great. All the coaches showed great hospitality and made me feel at home. I had a tour of the entire campus and all of the facilities."

Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry and wide receiver coach George McDonald then took Martin through a series of drills, they obviously liked what they saw.

Martin plays both wide receiver and safety at Kenwood, and he isn't locked in on a specific position that he'll line up at in college.

"I worked out in front of the staff, and I had a photo shoot," Martin said. "I did a few combine drills, then I worked out at DB and receiver."

Martin said the Illinois staff likes his size and athleticism. He's a two-way player at Kenwood, and he's not locked in on a position he prefers at the next level as long as he can see the field early.

Martin doesn't yet have any officials set, but plans to take unofficial visits to Nebraska and Baylor. He's highly considering make a return trip to Illinois for an official visit.