Illinois of 'high interest' for LB Andrew Hines following visit
2024 Rivals250 weakside defensive end Andrew Hines from College Park (GA) Woodward Academy was at Illinois for an unofficial visit.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Hines to get the inside scoop on his visit, update his recruitment, and find out what's next for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news