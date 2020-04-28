News More News
football

Illinois lands transfer wide receiver Brian Hightower

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is adding another player from the transfer portal. Former Miami-Fla. wide receiver Brian Hightower announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer to Illinois. Hightower is the fourth trans...

