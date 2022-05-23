Illinois in the mix for rising senior wing Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Illinois jumped into the hunt last week for another 2023 wing with an offer to three-star prospect Jamie Kaiser Jr. from Alexandria (VA) Bishop Ireton. Orange and Blue News has the lowdown on Kaise...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news