Illinois in the mix for four-star forward Alex Tchikou
Illinois is one of several school in the mix for four-star prospect Alex Tchikou, one of the top power forwards in the class of 2021.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Tchikou to get the lowdown on where the Illini stand in his recruitment, and what other schools are pushing the hardest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news