{{ timeAgo('2020-06-13 14:50:20 -0500') }}

Illinois in the mix for four-star forward Alex Tchikou

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is one of several school in the mix for four-star prospect Alex Tchikou, one of the top power forwards in the class of 2021.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Tchikou to get the lowdown on where the Illini stand in his recruitment, and what other schools are pushing the hardest.

Illinois recently had a Zoom conference with Alex Tchikou, the No. 25 prospect in the class of 2021.
