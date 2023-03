Three-star wide receiver Luke Williams, one of the top in-state targets for the Illini in the class of 2024, was at Illinois for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

The 6-foo-1, 175-pound prospect from Naperville (Ill.) North made his way down to the Champaign campus to check out a spring practice.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Williams to recap his latest trip to Illinois and update his recruitment.