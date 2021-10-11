Illinois hosted four-star point guard Darrin Ames
Rivals150 point guard Darrin Ames was one of three top players from Chicago Kenwood that was at State Farm Center on Saturday to watch the Illini go through an open practice. Orange and Blue News s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news