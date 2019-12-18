News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 11:01:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois gets signing day surprise from defensive lineman Jerzhan Newton

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois landed one of its top recruiting targets on NSD when four-star defensive end Jerzhan Newton signed with the Illini. Previously committed to Maryland, the Illini were able to flip Newton af...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}