Illinois game vs. Minnesota reschedule

Champaign, ILL.– The Illinois men's basketball game at Minnesota has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT at Williams Arena in Minneapolis and will be televised by FS1.

The game was originally slated for Sunday, Jan. 2, but has been moved to Jan. 4 in accordance with return to play protocols following positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program.

Illinois announced on Monday the cancellation of Wednesday's home game vs. Florida A&M. The Illini last played on Dec. 22, an 88-63 Braggin' Rights victory over Missouri in St. Louis.