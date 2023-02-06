The Illinois men's basketball home game against Minnesota has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. CT at State Farm Center. A television designation will be set at a later date.

The game was originally slated for Tuesday night, but was postponed on Monday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Minnesota program.

All distributed tickets for the Illinois-Minnesota game will be valid for this new date and time of Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

Next up for the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) is a home game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-4). Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT at State Farm Center.