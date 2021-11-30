Illinois football superlatives: Defense
The Illinois football season is in the books. Bret Bielema finishes his first year in Champaign with a 5-7 record, including a couple of signature wins on the road. On Tuesday, the Big Ten released...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news