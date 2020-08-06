 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: How the revised schedule was formed
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 21:50:59 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: How the revised schedule was formed

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

On Wednesday morning the Big Ten released their 10-game conference schedule, which saw several modifications for Illinois.

Jumping out immediately to Illini fans is the Week One season opener against No. 2 Ohio St. at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3.


MORE FROM TRAINING CAMP: Illini training camp central | Questions abound as training camp opens | Possible breakout performers | Camp opens amid COVID-19 pandemic

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}