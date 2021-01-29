 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois first Power 5 offer for OL Joey Okla
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-29 16:13:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois first Power 5 offer for OL Joey Okla

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is the first Power 5 offer for 2022 offensive guard Joey Okla from Hartland (Wisc.) Arrowhead. Head coach Bret Bielema reached out and extended the offer on Friday afternoon.

Orange and Blue News spoke with Okla about his new Big Ten offer and what the Illini staff liked about him on his junior film.

Illinois offered 2022 offensive lineman Joey Okla.
{{ article.author_name }}