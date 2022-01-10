Illinois defense showing improvement during recent stretch

“I was pleased with the job that Da’Monte (Williams, Trent Frazer did defensively in the second half of that game (against Maryland),” Underwood said on Monday. “I thought Kofi was impactful as heck, as well.”

In the Illini’s last two wins, on the road at Minnesota and at home vs. Maryland, Illinois has found a way to do that despite making just 12 combined three-pointers in the two Big Ten wins, which improved their record to 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Brad Underwood has said countless times this season that for his 2021-22 team to be as good as he wants them to be, they will have to be able to win games when their offense isn’t clicking and when shots aren’t falling.

Since allowing six of their first 11 opponents to score at least 70 points, Illinois hasn’t allowed their counterpoint to score at least 70 points in five consecutive games dating back to December 18 when the Illini played St. Francis (Pa.). That streak includes three high major opponents in Missouri (63 points), Minnesota (53 points) and Maryland (64 points).

“Fewer scouting report mistakes has been one reason and I think secondly, we’ve gotten comfortable with our lineup,” Underwood said of the improvement defensively. “I think Da’Monte Williams deserves a big chunk of that. Trent has been there all along. We have seen an increased focus and much improvement from Plummer on that end. I think the combination of Jacob (Grandison), Da’Monte, Coleman (Hawkins) have done a nice job of guarding up other team’s wing players.”

From the season opener on November 9 against Jackson State to the biggest nonconference game of the year against Arizona at State Farm Center on December 11, the Illini had the 62nd ranked defensive efficiency rating in the country, according to Bart Torvik. But since the Illini surrendered 83 points to the now No. 6 ranked Wildcats, the Illini have the 24th best defensive efficiency rating in the country.

“I think as a group our chemistry has gotten better,” Underwood said. “We’ve seen less mistakes from our freshmen when we are playing them. Those are all positive signs.”

The improvement of Williams might be the biggest secret to the success that Illinois has defensively. Earlier in the season, Williams was guilty of committing several mental errors that led to easy buckets for opponents. He was often caught out of place making simple scouting report mistakes. But now that he has been locked back into guarding the opponent’s fours since Grandison has been reinserted into the lineup, he’s looked more like the defender that he was a year ago.

“Da’Monte is really, really strong,” Underwood said of how the undersized Williams finds success guarding bigger power forwards. “His mindset is that anyway. He’s a pretty tough kid, he loves that grind of doing that. He’s also got the length, foot speed to guard perimeter players as well. his versatility is huge. Now, as a veteran with a lot of experience, he knows what’s coming.”

Williams has the third-highest defensive box plus-minus of anyone on the team behind only Omar Payne and Hawkins at 3.6. Since Hawkins has come off the bench, he too has started to make improvements by letting the game come to him and not playing too aggressive.

But Payne, who plays just 8.1 minutes a game, has actually been one of the Illini’s best defenders this season. He has a team-high defensive box plus-minus of 4.2. He does a better job of defending on the perimeter than Kofi Cockburn does and he provides a better rim protector than Cockburn too.

“If you take his defensive numbers, metrics, analytics, he’s excellent almost up and down the board,” Underwood said. “We gain when he comes in the game on the defensive side. His versatility, rim protection, I’ve got confidence in him.”

“Omar is pretty quick twitch. Kofi is pretty brute strength and physical, he’s a wall. We did the same things defensively last year with Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). Giorgi was more of a three-quarter post front than Kofi is who is more of a guy who is an anchor behind you. we are doing the same thing with Omar because of mobility.”

The issue with playing Payne a ton of minutes or for long stretches is that he has been guilty of foul trouble. On Thursday against Maryland, Payne played just five minutes and was called for three fouls in the first half before not checking into the game for the final 20 minutes.

“That’s just comfort,” Underwood said of the foul trouble Payne has a tendency to fall into. “You see that with a lot of young guys, guys that are inexperienced. he comes in, plays hard, tries to be aggressive, tries to do what we ask. Sometimes that’s a little too much aggression. So, we’ve just got to keep working with that, we need it. He’s been very, very good when we can keep him out of foul trouble.”

He’s also struggled to make an impact offensively without Andre Curbelo in the lineup as he continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered early in the season.

“On the offensive end, he’s a guy that has probably been impacted the most with Curbelo being out because he’s so good in ball screens and catching lobs,” Underwood said. “I have to get back to doing more of that with him, and we have. He’s a guy that can finish, can finish above the rim at levels that most people can’t and he’s playing his best basketball.”

Illinois gets another opportunity to showcase improved defensive play on Tuesday night on the road at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are still looking for their first Big Ten win of the season.