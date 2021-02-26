Illinois cracks top 3 for Kordell Charles as decision nears
On Friday three-star power forward Kordell Charles from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy listed Illinois in his top 3. Orange and Blue News spoke to Charles to get his thoughts on the Illini, and a tim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news