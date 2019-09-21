News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 15:04:58 -0500') }} basketball

Illinois basketball lands 2020 power forward Coleman Hawkins

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Fresh off an official visit last weekend, three star power forward Coleman Hawkins gave his verbal commitment to coach Brad Underwood and Illinois on Saturday. Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 combo forward, b...

