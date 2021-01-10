OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Grandison could play key role down the stretch

Illinois projected to potentially play 10 different players on a nightly basis, but injuries to Austin Hutcherson (stress fracture in back) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) reduced Illinois rotation to just eight.

In August right after Brad Underwood learned that his two best players – Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn – were withdrawing from the NBA Draft one of the Illini’s biggest strengths appeared to be their depth.

Redshirt-junior Jacob Grandison is one of the final two players in Illinois’ current seven-eight-man rotation. Grandison is a skilled offensive player that Underwood has called an "elite cutter" before. But the head coach is still trying to find a level of consistency from Grandison, who is still adjusting to the Big Ten.

“I don’t think you can rush certain things,” Underwood said of Grandison’s adjustment to the Big Ten. “He’s getting his feet back under him, he’s getting the experience of playing Big Ten basketball now and understanding what that’s all about and what he can and can’t do.”

Through Illinois’ 11 games Grandison is averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.5 minutes a game. In Big Ten play, Grandison is averaging slightly better numbers in all three categories, but he hasn’t been able to stack quality conference games together just yet.

“It’s a process, it’s a love-hate relationship,” Grandison said. “I’ve been in so many so many situations and circumstances that I’m just kind of trusting the process and believing in myself and believing in the team.”

Grandison, an Oakland, California, native has taken an interesting path to Illinois. He didn’t play basketball during his senior year of high school due to conflicts with the high school’s coaching staff. But through open gyms and workouts, Grandison was able to land a scholarship offer from Holy Cross and played two seasons for the Crusaders.

In the summer of 2019, Grandison transferred to Illinois looking for a bigger, better opportunity. The 6-foot-6 redshirt-junior had to sit-out the 2019-20 season, due to NCAA transfer rules.

Grandison’s best Big Ten game came on the road against Penn State when he scored seven points and had seven rebounds in 15 minutes. Where he really found success that night was in effort plays. Grandison dove on the floor for a few 50-50 balls and his four offensive rebounds helped Illinois in their second chance scoring opportunities.

Grandison had a similar impact against Northwestern on Thursday night. In his 12 minutes, Grandison was a plus-21 in the plus-minus. He scored just once and grabbed just two rebounds, but he earned the plus-21 by playing hard.

“You can’t rush that, he’s been out a year,” Underwood said. “Coming into a new team and a team where he’s not the leading scoring – and he’s not going to be – you know right now, he’s just finding his role and that takes time to settle in and he’s doing a great job of it.”

The nights that Grandison has played his best he seems to just fit what Illinois needs. His calm, thoughtful personality helps Illinois on both ends. Finding a way to get Grandison to provide a few points, rebounds and several minutes a night might just be the key to the Illini have enough punch off the bench to win their first Big Ten Championship since 2005.



